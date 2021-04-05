NMDC Ltd up for fifth session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 139.6, up 0.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.93% in last one year as compared to a 65.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 155.38% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4189.15, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 122.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.4, up 0.54% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

