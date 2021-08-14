IRFC Q1 PAT rises 68% YoY to Rs 1501 cr

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) reported 68.4% rise in net profit to Rs 1501.95 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 891.1 crore in Q1 FY21.

Total income during the quarter increased 24.9% YoY to Rs 4,581.61 crore. Net worth at the end of Q1 FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 37,416.50 crore up by 19.95% as against Rs 31,192.96 crore in Q1 FY 2020-21.

Total borrowings to end of Q1 FY 2021-22 stands at Rs 3,28,347.35 crore up by 40.22% as against Rs 2,34,165.15 crore reported to end of Q1 FY 2020-21. The assets under management (AUM) to end of Q1 FY2021-22 stands at Rs 3,66,155.16 crore.

The company said it continues to raise funds at the most competitiverates and terms both from the domestic and overseas financial markets, which has helped keep its cost of borrowing low.

Amitabh Banerjee, chairman and managing director, IRFC, said, "The investment outlay by Indian Railways has been the main driver of growth at IRFC, as a significant portion of the funding requirement is to be met through IRFC. The consistently strong financial results of IRFC tell the tale of the immense growth in the railway infrastructure of the country.

In view of the massive railway infrastructure investment envisaged as per National Rail Plan 2030, IRFC can foresee a sustained growth in revenue and profitability in the coming years, in view of IRFC financing a major portion of the CAPEX outlay of Indian Railways, especially over the last 6 years."

IRFC is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. The Government of India held 86.36% stake in the company as on 30 June 2021.

The scrip shed 0.21% to end at Rs 23.85 on the BSE.

