IRCTC gains as Ahmadabad Mumbai Tejas Express to resume services

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose 0.68% to Rs 2208.10 after the company informed that Ahmadabad Mumbai Tejas Express will resume its services from 7 August 2021.The train will run four days in the week viz, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, IRCTC said.
Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has raised its stake in the company to 1.90% as on 30 June 2021 from 1.12% as on 31 March 2021.
Government of Singapore, however, pared its stake in the company to 1.55% as on 30 June 2021 as against 1.75% stake as on 31 March 2021.
IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.
The company posted a 23.2% decline in net profit to Rs 103.78 crore on 41.15% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 338.78 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU