Intrasoft Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kuantum Papers Ltd, GOCL Corporation Ltd, TIL Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2021.
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 111.6 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 37419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11755 shares in the past one month.
Kuantum Papers Ltd tumbled 9.70% to Rs 82.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27831 shares in the past one month.
GOCL Corporation Ltd crashed 9.35% to Rs 282.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17397 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6402 shares in the past one month.
TIL Ltd pared 8.53% to Rs 162. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month.
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd slipped 7.44% to Rs 34.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6236 shares in the past one month.
