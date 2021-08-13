Nucleus Software Exports Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2021.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd tumbled 11.60% to Rs 605.25 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 46065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7523 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd lost 8.05% to Rs 480.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32261 shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd crashed 7.41% to Rs 764.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85809 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd corrected 7.27% to Rs 13.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd fell 5.03% to Rs 679.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38984 shares in the past one month.

