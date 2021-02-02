BEL records turnover of Rs 2,256 crore in Q3 FY21

Bharat Electronics (BEL) said it recorded a turnover of 2,256 crore in Q3 FY21, which is up 3.5% compared with a turnover of Rs 2,180 crore in Q3 FY20.
The company received orders worth Rs 4,899 crore in Q3 FY21, higher than orders worth Rs 1,260 crore received in the same period last year.
BEL's order book stood at Rs 54,791 crore as on 1 January 2021 as against Rs Rs 54,959 crore as on 1 January 2020.
The company's export turnover was $16.52 million while its export order book was $182.85 million as on 1 January 2021.
During 2020-21, the company expects major orders for electronic warfare systems, aircraft upgrade and communication equipments.
BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defense company with about nine factories, and several regional offices in India. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The Government of India held 51.14% stake in BEL as on 31 December 2020.
The scrip rose 0.41% to Rs 134.10, extending gains for second day. The stock has added 2.92% in two sessions.
