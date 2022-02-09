Glenmark Pharma gains on launching FabiSpray in India

-
ALSO READ
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Glenmark Life Q1 PAT rises 25% YoY to Rs 101 cr
Ganesha Ecosphere and Nasdaq Co. Applied DNA Sciences enter into collaboration agreement
Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for hypertension treatment drug
CRISIL revises rating outlook of Glenmark Pharma to 'Positive'
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.90% to Rs 494.25 after the company launched Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) in India for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19.FabiSpray is used for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have high risk of progression of the disease. It is designed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.
Glenmark earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process.
The drug maker launched FabiSpray in partnership with Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. In July 2021, Glenmark entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with SaNOtize, to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.
Robert Crockart, chief commercial officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, "As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option."
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses.
The drug company posted a 10.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.66 crore on a 7.5% rise in net sales to Rs 3,125.43 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU