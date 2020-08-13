ISL Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.47% to Rs 5.83 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting reported to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 39.47% to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.834.18 39 OPM %38.59-176.79 -PBDT2.25-7.39 LP PBT2.25-7.39 LP NP2.25-7.37 LP
