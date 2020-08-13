Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Reported sales nil

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-600.00 -PBDT0.01-0.06 LP PBT0-0.07 100 NP0-0.07 100

