Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 49.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 49.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.637.08 -35 OPM %87.9018.93 -PBDT0.631.17 -46 PBT0.511.04 -51 NP0.380.75 -49
