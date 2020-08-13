Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit declines 49.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.60% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of Pro Fin Capital Services declined 49.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.60% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.637.0887.9018.930.631.170.511.040.380.75

