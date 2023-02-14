JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Texmo Pipes & Products approves change in directorate
Business Standard

IST consolidated net profit declines 17.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 25.06 crore

Net profit of IST declined 17.92% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.0627.56 -9 OPM %73.0668.11 -PBDT28.0634.88 -20 PBT26.7933.49 -20 NP20.6125.11 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU