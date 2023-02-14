IST consolidated net profit declines 17.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.07% to Rs 25.06 crore

Net profit of IST declined 17.92% to Rs 20.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.07% to Rs 25.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.0627.5673.0668.1128.0634.8826.7933.4920.6125.11

