Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 11.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.41% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 11.56% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.44.6746.737.906.423.313.063.243.012.512.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)