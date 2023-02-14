JUST IN
Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 11.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.41% to Rs 44.67 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 11.56% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 44.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 46.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales44.6746.73 -4 OPM %7.906.42 -PBDT3.313.06 8 PBT3.243.01 8 NP2.512.25 12

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

