Volumes soar at Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd counter

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2018.

recorded volume of 33.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.30% to Rs.294.40. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 81.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.41% to Rs.53.45. Volumes stood at 22 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15804 shares. The stock slipped 1.60% to Rs.1,054.95. Volumes stood at 40290 shares in the last session.

notched up volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46902 shares. The stock rose 2.32% to Rs.608.70. Volumes stood at 97138 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 2.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28905 shares. The stock increased 0.07% to Rs.677.50. Volumes stood at 59298 shares in the last session.

