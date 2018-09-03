Balkrishna Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Enterprises Ltd, Transmission Ltd, and Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2018.

Enterprises Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2018.

tumbled 7.29% to Rs 1264.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55341 shares in the past one month.

lost 6.78% to Rs 209.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 4.61% to Rs 217.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

dropped 3.78% to Rs 267.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51511 shares in the past one month.

Finance Ltd pared 3.75% to Rs 2752. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)