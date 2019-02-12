IT stocks decline

Key indices hovered in a small range in mid-morning trade. At 11:15 IST, the barometer index, the BSE Sensex, was down 19.04 points or 0.05% at 36,375.99. The index was down 3.80 points or 0.03% at 10,885. IT stocks fell.

Domestic stocks eked out small gains in early trade ahead of release of key domestic macro economic data. Key indices reversed direction to sink in negative zone in morning trade.

The BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.22%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.35%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On the BSE, 949 shares rose and 1107 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

rose 0.35%. Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has won a mega order from Sonatrach- The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract is to set up three Central Processing (CPF) facilities in The announcement was made during market hours today, 12 February 2019.

IT stocks fell. (down 1.82%), (down 2.28%), (down 0.82%), (down 1.54%), (down 1.14%), (down 2.12%) and (down 0.59%) declined. (up 1.02%) and (up 0.33%) rose.

On the macro front, data of Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December 2018 is slated to be released later in the day. India's industrial production growth slowed sharply to 0.5% year-on-year in November 2018 from an upwardly revised 11-month high of 8.4% in the previous month.

Overseas, most Asian stocks rose with investors looking to a new round of Sino-US trade talks as the world's two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings.

US stocks closed mostly higher Monday after a choppy session as a round of US- tariff negotiations in commenced and as the threat of another partial government shutdown loomed.

The latest round of trade negotiations between the US and began Monday with working-level talks in Beijing, while and US Trade are reportedly due to arrive Thursday for more high-level discussions.

In Europe, the UK, meanwhile, is bracing to exit the on March 29 with or without a trade agreement in hand.

