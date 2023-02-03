ITC consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 17585.63 croreNet profit of ITC rose 23.42% to Rs 5006.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4056.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 17585.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16951.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17585.6316951.52 4 OPM %38.1333.02 -PBDT7290.926010.03 21 PBT6843.815580.44 23 NP5006.654056.73 23
