ITC consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 17585.63 crore

Net profit of ITC rose 23.42% to Rs 5006.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4056.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 17585.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16951.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17585.6316951.5238.1333.027290.926010.036843.815580.445006.654056.73

