Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 9.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Sun Pharma slides as USFDA issues import alert on Gujarat plant
Sun Pharma's Halol facility receives USFDA warning letter
Sun Pharma rises as arm launches breast cancer drug
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT down 11% YoY; monthly SIP inflow at Rs 942 crore
-
Sales decline 16.37% to Rs 886.88 croreNet profit of Sun TV Network declined 9.77% to Rs 425.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 471.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.37% to Rs 886.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1060.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales886.881060.43 -16 OPM %65.8869.30 -PBDT682.87781.26 -13 PBT569.26623.15 -9 NP425.00471.00 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU