Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 9.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 9.77% to Rs 425.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 471.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.37% to Rs 886.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1060.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.886.881060.4365.8869.30682.87781.26569.26623.15425.00471.00

