Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 32.99% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Finance partners with CRIF to enhance customer onboarding experience
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services partners with India Post Payments Bank
Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of Mahindra Tractor Assembly Inc.
Mahindra Finance gains after tieup with India Post
Mahindra Finance disbursement climbs 75% YoY in Nov'22
-
Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 3323.77 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 32.99% to Rs 661.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 987.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 3323.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2974.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3323.772974.28 12 OPM %68.6981.31 -PBDT946.581369.53 -31 PBT883.541334.16 -34 NP661.43987.03 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU