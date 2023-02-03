Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 32.99% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 68.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.75% to Rs 3323.77 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 32.99% to Rs 661.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 987.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.75% to Rs 3323.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2974.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3323.772974.28 12 OPM %68.6981.31 -PBDT946.581369.53 -31 PBT883.541334.16 -34 NP661.43987.03 -33

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:30 IST

