ITC Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.15, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.3% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% fall in NIFTY and a 8.81% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ITC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.15, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. ITC Ltd has added around 1.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43182.9, up 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 341.3, up 2.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 25.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

