ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.84% rally in NIFTY and a 13.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 341.35, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 18258.85. The Sensex is at 61492.04, down 0.42%.ITC Ltd has eased around 1.44% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43845.1, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 343.15, down 0.64% on the day. ITC Ltd jumped 47.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.84% rally in NIFTY and a 13.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 25.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)