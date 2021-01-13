ITC Ltd soars 2.2%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 211, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.26% in last one year as compared to a 17.92% gain in NIFTY and a 11.45% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 211, up 2.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 14577.4. The Sensex is at 49550.33, up 0.07%. ITC Ltd has dropped around 2.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34488.65, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 413.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 211.95, up 2.34% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

