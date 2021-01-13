Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.59%, up for fifth straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 417, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 17.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 417, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 14561.7. The Sensex is at 49508.38, down 0.02%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 2.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17329.6, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 421.1, up 4.14% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 11.9% in last one year as compared to a 17.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)