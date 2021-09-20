ITC Ltd soars 2.53%

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 237, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.85% in last one year as compared to a 55.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 39.97% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 237, up 2.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 17532.7. The Sensex is at 58919.9, down 0.16%. ITC Ltd has risen around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40798.9, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 535.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 266.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 236.1, up 1.97% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

