HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2021.
HLE Glascoat Ltd surged 16.39% to Rs 6029.6 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4843 shares in the past one month.
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd spiked 14.08% to Rs 196.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22842 shares in the past one month.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 94.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2262 shares in the past one month.
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd rose 12.32% to Rs 92.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9485 shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd added 10.08% to Rs 33.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4856 shares in the past one month.
