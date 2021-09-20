Tata Elxsi hits record high; jumps over 16% in four days

Tata Elxsi jumped 5.52% to Rs 5789.85, extending gains for the fourth session.

Shares of Tata Elxsi jumped 16.20% in four sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 4,982.75 on 14 September 2021.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 5,950 in intraday today. It has surged 398.78% from its 52-week low of Rs 1,160.80 hit on 24 September 2020.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 79.74% as against 6.50% rise in the Sensex. It has soared 343.21% in the past one year compared with 51.69% surge in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 83.03. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 5136.28 and 200-day SMA at 4816.25.

Tata Elxsi's net profit soared 64.6% to Rs 113.38 crore on 39.4% surge in net sales to Rs 558.32 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Tata Elxsi provides design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare and transportation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)