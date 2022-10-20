ITC Ltd up for fifth session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.15, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 11.96% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

ITC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.15, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17505.2. The Sensex is at 59079.8, down 0.05%. ITC Ltd has gained around 1.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43890.55, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 348, up 0.19% on the day. ITC Ltd is up 41.87% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% slide in NIFTY and a 11.96% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 26.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

