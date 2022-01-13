ITD Cementation India bags major orders worth Rs 4600 cr

-
ALSO READ
ITD Cementation India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.88 crore in the September 2021 quarter
ITD Cementation India reports standalone net profit of Rs 14.88 crore in the September 2021 quarter
RPP Infra bags new orders worth Rs 157.67 cr
NCC bags orders worth Rs 2,167 crore so far in November
Steel Strips Wheels secures export orders worth $11 mn
-
ITD Cementation India has secured following major orders worth -Rs 4,600 crore.
1. From Chennai Metro Rail, for construction of tunnels with TBM and associated underground stations of Chennai Metro Line 4, Phase - II (i.e. UG 01 and UG 02 packages) in Chennai. The brief scope of work for both the packages is as follows:
a.
UG 01: Construction of UG stations at Light House, Kutchery road, Alwarpet and Bharathidasan road including Underground Stabling Yard and Cross Over at Light House station and associated twin tunnel.
b. UG 02: Construction of UG stations at Boatclub, Nandanam, Panagalpark, Kodambakkam and Kodambakkam flyover including underground Cross Over at Panagal Park station and associated twin tunnel, cut & cover box, U Section and ramp.
2. From Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, for modification and refurbishment of Terminal 2 building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
3. From, The Registrar Sikkim University for construction of various buildings for Sikkim University - Package II at Yangang, Sikkim University Campus.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU