ITD Cementation India bags major orders worth Rs 4600 cr

ITD Cementation India has secured following major orders worth -Rs 4,600 crore.

1. From Chennai Metro Rail, for construction of tunnels with TBM and associated underground stations of Chennai Metro Line 4, Phase - II (i.e. UG 01 and UG 02 packages) in Chennai. The brief scope of work for both the packages is as follows:

a.

UG 01: Construction of UG stations at Light House, Kutchery road, Alwarpet and Bharathidasan road including Underground Stabling Yard and Cross Over at Light House station and associated twin tunnel.

b. UG 02: Construction of UG stations at Boatclub, Nandanam, Panagalpark, Kodambakkam and Kodambakkam flyover including underground Cross Over at Panagal Park station and associated twin tunnel, cut & cover box, U Section and ramp.

2. From Adani Ahmedabad International Airport, for modification and refurbishment of Terminal 2 building at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

3. From, The Registrar Sikkim University for construction of various buildings for Sikkim University - Package II at Yangang, Sikkim University Campus.

