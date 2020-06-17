JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fortis Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 33.01% to Rs 157.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1639.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 1116.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 924.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 7294.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7077.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1544.681639.28 -6 7294.477077.96 3 OPM %19.4817.01 -21.6119.33 - PBDT305.15329.89 -7 1694.881492.38 14 PBT255.05290.93 -12 1524.961359.64 12 NP157.53235.14 -33 1116.42924.91 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 19:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU