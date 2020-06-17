Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.73% in the December 2019 quarter
Tilaknagar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 102.42 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kabsons Industries standalone net profit declines 2.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 croreNet profit of Pidilite Industries declined 33.01% to Rs 157.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1639.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 1116.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 924.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 7294.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7077.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1544.681639.28 -6 7294.477077.96 3 OPM %19.4817.01 -21.6119.33 - PBDT305.15329.89 -7 1694.881492.38 14 PBT255.05290.93 -12 1524.961359.64 12 NP157.53235.14 -33 1116.42924.91 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU