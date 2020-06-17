Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries declined 33.01% to Rs 157.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 235.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 1544.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1639.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.71% to Rs 1116.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 924.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 7294.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7077.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

