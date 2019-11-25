JUST IN
Dr Reddys Laboratories update on scheme of amalgamation

ITD Cementation India secures orders worth Rs 3400 crore

ITD Cementation India has won orders worth Rs 3400 crore. The company has received Letters of Acceptance for the following projects:

1. LOA from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation - Design & Construction of Underground Structures (Tunnels & 4 Stations) of length 4.591 Km (approx.) from South of Tannery Road Station to North Ramp including Allied works in Reach-6 Line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.

2. 3 LOAs from IRCON International - Tunnelling works on Sivok (West Bengal) to Rangpo (Sikkim) New Single Broad Gauge Railway Line Project comprising of Construction of 6 Tunnels.

LOA from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - Construction of Sewer Tunnel and allied works along S. V. Road by Segmental Tunnelling Method.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 13:23 IST

