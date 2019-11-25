ITD Cementation India secures orders worth Rs 3400 crore

ITD Cementation India has won orders worth Rs 3400 crore. The company has received Letters of Acceptance for the following projects:

1. LOA from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation - Design & Construction of Underground Structures (Tunnels & 4 Stations) of length 4.591 Km (approx.) from South of Tannery Road Station to North Ramp including Allied works in Reach-6 Line of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.

2. 3 LOAs from IRCON International - Tunnelling works on Sivok (West Bengal) to Rangpo (Sikkim) New Single Broad Gauge Railway Line Project comprising of Construction of 6 Tunnels.

LOA from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai - Construction of Sewer Tunnel and allied works along S. V. Road by Segmental Tunnelling Method.

