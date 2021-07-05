ITD Cementation soars on winning orders worth Rs 585 cr

ITD Cementation India jumped 5.49% to Rs 87.45 after the company said that it secured two orders worth approximately Rs 585 crore.

The first order has been received from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for development and construction of Dream City Depot including Metro Bhavan and associated Electrical & Mechanical works in connection with Surat Metro Rail Project, Phase-1.

The second order has been received from the Military Engineer Services for construction of Aero Space Museum at Air Force Station in Palam, Delhi involving construction of Aero Space museum, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, digital lighting for auditorium & main museum, rain water harvesting, heating ventilation & air condition (HVAC) systems and associated firefighting & fire hydrant systems, etc.

ITD Cementation India is a construction company and is one of the leading companies with an established presence in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 52.51 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 5.46 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales rose 33.03% YoY to Rs 983.92 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)