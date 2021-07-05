NTPC Ltd up for third straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 119, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25% in last one year as compared to a 46.9% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.69% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 119, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15811.75. The Sensex is at 52791.82, up 0.59%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 2.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19684.1, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

