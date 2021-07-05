Piramal Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2431, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.01% in last one year as compared to a 46.9% gain in NIFTY and a 50.38% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2431, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15811.75. The Sensex is at 52791.82, up 0.59%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 23.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16438.3, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 454.8 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

