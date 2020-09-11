ITI expects to sign Rs 7,796 crore contract soon

-
ITI said that ASCON working group is expected to sign a contract for its ASCON Phase IV Project' with the company shortly and value of the bid is approximately Rs 7,796 crore.
Shares of ITI rose 12.34% to Rs settle at 134.65 yesterday. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 September 2020.
State-run ITI offers complete range of telecom products and total solutions covering the whole spectrum of Switching, Transmission, Access and Subscriber Premises equipment.
