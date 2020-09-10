Bharti Infratel Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindalco Industries Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2020.

Bharti Infratel Ltd lost 5.13% to Rs 199.75 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd tumbled 4.43% to Rs 174.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd crashed 4.09% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd pared 3.80% to Rs 193.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd corrected 3.64% to Rs 105.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63183 shares in the past one month.

