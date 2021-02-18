ITI Ltd Falls 3.2%

ITI Ltd has added 1.44% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.64% rise in the SENSEX

ITI Ltd lost 3.2% today to trade at Rs 130.1. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.79% to quote at 1455.26. The index is down 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 3.12% and Indus Towers Ltd lost 1.77% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 17.85 % over last one year compared to the 25.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 46219 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 89346 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 151.6 on 19 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.9 on 13 Mar 2020.

