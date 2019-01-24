Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.65, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session in a row in last one year as compared to a 2.22% down 0.12%. in and a 8.68% down 32.83% in the FMCG index.

Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 414.65, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 10824.2. The Sensex is at 36097.78, down 0.03%. Ltd has gained around 2.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29991.4, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28255 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 59.6 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)