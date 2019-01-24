Volumes jump at CARE Ratings Ltd counter

witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39054 shares

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 January 2019.

witnessed volume of 5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39054 shares. The stock increased 1.93% to Rs.1,004.15. Volumes stood at 18359 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 103.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.298.10. Volumes stood at 12.35 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 8.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.86% to Rs.590.20. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 77.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.01% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 16.24 lakh shares in the last session.

saw volume of 62795 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12837 shares. The stock increased 0.95% to Rs.574.00. Volumes stood at 17805 shares in the last session.

