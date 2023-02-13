ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the December 2022 quarter
ITL Finlease And Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sun Finlease (Gujarat) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter
ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.93% in the September 2022 quarter
Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 187.50% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of ITL Finlease And Securities reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.08 188 OPM %39.13-75.00 -PBDT0.10-0.06 LP PBT0.09-0.06 LP NP0.07-0.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU