Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 18.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 53.22 croreNet profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 18.20% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 53.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.2247.49 12 OPM %18.1515.96 -PBDT8.398.76 -4 PBT6.427.00 -8 NP5.394.56 18
