Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 18.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.07% to Rs 53.22 crore

Net profit of Lambodhara Textiles rose 18.20% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.07% to Rs 53.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.2247.4918.1515.968.398.766.427.005.394.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)