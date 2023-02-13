Duke Offshore reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 277.27% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Duke Offshore reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 277.27% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.830.22 277 OPM %26.51-263.64 -PBDT0.21-0.59 LP PBT0.01-1.21 LP NP0.01-1.21 LP
