Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 20.67 croreNet profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.6717.74 17 OPM %4.843.55 -PBDT1.160.92 26 PBT0.990.73 36 NP0.740.52 42
