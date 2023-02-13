JUST IN
Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 20.67 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.6717.74 17 OPM %4.843.55 -PBDT1.160.92 26 PBT0.990.73 36 NP0.740.52 42

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:45 IST

