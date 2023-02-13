Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 20.67 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 42.31% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 20.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.6717.744.843.551.160.920.990.730.740.52

