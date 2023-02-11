JUST IN
ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 33.88 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 2.01% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.8832.44 4 OPM %8.127.27 -PBDT2.442.34 4 PBT2.071.91 8 NP1.521.49 2

