ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.44% to Rs 33.88 crore

Net profit of ITL Industries rose 2.01% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 33.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.8832.448.127.272.442.342.071.911.521.49

