Shiv Kamal Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Shiv Kamal Impex remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %55.5662.50 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.04 0
