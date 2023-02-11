Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 39.62 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings rose 2.48% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.6229.53 34 OPM %9.6211.82 -PBDT2.672.47 8 PBT1.831.77 3 NP1.241.21 2
