Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.17% to Rs 39.62 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 2.48% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.17% to Rs 39.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.6229.539.6211.822.672.471.831.771.241.21

