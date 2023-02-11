Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.03% to Rs 155.08 crore

Net Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 15.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.03% to Rs 155.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.155.08101.34-0.44-10.80-2.57-13.42-5.39-15.07-5.39-15.07

