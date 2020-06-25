J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 7.46% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 443.57 croreNet profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 7.46% to Rs 50.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 443.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 418.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.62% to Rs 272.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 1774.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1643.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales443.57418.92 6 1774.731643.20 8 OPM %20.6815.64 -21.2718.61 - PBDT94.4179.88 18 425.21342.63 24 PBT77.0268.28 13 358.89286.99 25 NP50.1446.66 7 272.05193.47 41
