J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 7.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 443.57 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 7.46% to Rs 50.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 443.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 418.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.62% to Rs 272.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 1774.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1643.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

443.57418.921774.731643.2020.6815.6421.2718.6194.4179.88425.21342.6377.0268.28358.89286.9950.1446.66272.05193.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)