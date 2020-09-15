JUST IN
J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.15 -27 OPM %54.5553.33 -PBDT0.060.08 -25 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.040.06 -33

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 17:50 IST

