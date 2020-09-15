J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.1554.5553.330.060.080.060.080.040.06

