Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
MRF consolidated net profit declines 95.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.02% to Rs 2.47 croreNet Loss of Dhampure Speciality Sugars reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.02% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.471.96 26 OPM %10.12-5.10 -PBDT0.25-0.10 LP PBT0.20-0.13 LP NP-0.12-0.15 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU