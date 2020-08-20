J Kumar Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
MRF consolidated net profit declines 95.07% in the June 2020 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
Gold, Euros seized at Chennai airport
-
Sales decline 57.28% to Rs 285.26 croreNet loss of J Kumar Infraprojects reported to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.28% to Rs 285.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 667.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales285.26667.74 -57 OPM %9.9216.68 -PBDT7.5790.78 -92 PBT-27.4861.87 PL NP-20.8140.92 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU