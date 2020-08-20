JUST IN
J Kumar Infraprojects reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.28% to Rs 285.26 crore

Net loss of J Kumar Infraprojects reported to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.28% to Rs 285.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 667.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales285.26667.74 -57 OPM %9.9216.68 -PBDT7.5790.78 -92 PBT-27.4861.87 PL NP-20.8140.92 PL

Thu, August 20 2020. 14:10 IST

