Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 103.79 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 20.44% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 103.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales103.7996.81 7 OPM %21.3619.68 -PBDT23.2919.70 18 PBT21.4117.85 20 NP15.2612.67 20
