Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 20.44% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 103.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.103.7996.8121.3619.6823.2919.7021.4117.8515.2612.67

